Zensar Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹489.75 and closed at ₹489.8. The stock had a high of ₹506 and a low of ₹489.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,195.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The stock had a trading volume of 43,763 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zensar Technologies stock has a current price of ₹494.25. It has experienced a 0.91 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.45.
On the last day, Zensar Technologies had a trading volume of 43,763 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹489.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!