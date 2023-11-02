Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 489.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 494.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at 489.75 and closed at 489.8. The stock had a high of 506 and a low of 489.75. The market capitalization of the company is 11,195.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The stock had a trading volume of 43,763 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹494.25, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹489.8

Zensar Technologies stock has a current price of 494.25. It has experienced a 0.91 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4.45.

02 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹489.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Zensar Technologies had a trading volume of 43,763 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 489.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.