Zensar Technologies Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 494.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies had an open price of 498.55 and a close price of 494.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 504.85 and a low of 495. The market capitalization of the company is 11,257.88 crore. The 52-week high for Zensar Technologies is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the stock was 40,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹494.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 40,721. The closing price of the shares was 494.25.

