Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 504.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at 502.55 and closed at 498. The stock had a high of 507.1 and a low of 498.7. The market capitalization of the company is 11,452.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,050 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹509.35, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹504.75

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 509.35. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.6.

06 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.7%
3 Months5.62%
6 Months66.0%
YTD137.0%
1 Year133.81%
06 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹507.65, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹504.75

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 507.65 with a 0.57% increase. This represents a net change of 2.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹498 on last trading day

On the last day, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 20,050 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 498.

