Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹502.55 and closed at ₹498. The stock had a high of ₹507.1 and a low of ₹498.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,452.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the stock was 20,050 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹509.35. There has been a 0.91% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.7%
|3 Months
|5.62%
|6 Months
|66.0%
|YTD
|137.0%
|1 Year
|133.81%
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹507.65 with a 0.57% increase. This represents a net change of 2.9.
On the last day, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 20,050 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹498.
