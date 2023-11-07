Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Stock Plummets

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹505.6 and closed at ₹504.75. The stock had a high of ₹511.5 and a low of ₹501.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,462.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 12,739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1067.65
|-5.65
|-0.53
|1300.0
|875.25
|14218.33
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|843.0
|17.65
|2.14
|1022.3
|763.5
|12070.8
|Zensar Technologies
|500.3
|-3.4
|-0.68
|576.6
|202.0
|11330.06
|CE Info Systems
|2098.0
|-5.5
|-0.26
|2273.95
|983.45
|11258.03
|Intellect Design Arena
|661.45
|-4.5
|-0.68
|746.9
|388.0
|8915.04
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.03%
|3 Months
|4.78%
|6 Months
|65.75%
|YTD
|136.48%
|1 Year
|132.12%
