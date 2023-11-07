Hello User
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Stock Plummets

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:37 AM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 503.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at 505.6 and closed at 504.75. The stock had a high of 511.5 and a low of 501.35. The market capitalization of the company is 11,462.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 12,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:37 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1067.65-5.65-0.531300.0875.2514218.33
Happiest Minds Technologies843.017.652.141022.3763.512070.8
Zensar Technologies500.3-3.4-0.68576.6202.011330.06
CE Info Systems2098.0-5.5-0.262273.95983.4511258.03
Intellect Design Arena661.45-4.5-0.68746.9388.08915.04
07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹499, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹503.7

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 499, which represents a decrease of 0.93%. The net change in the stock price is -4.7.

07 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price for Zensar Technologies stock today was 494.2, while the high price reached was 509.

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹506.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹504.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Zensar Technologies is 506.05. There has been a 0.26 percent change in the price, resulting in a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.03%
3 Months4.78%
6 Months65.75%
YTD136.48%
1 Year132.12%
07 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹506.05, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹504.75

The current price of Zensar Technologies stock is 506.05. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.

07 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹504.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 12,739 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 504.75 per share.

