Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 495 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies, an IT services company, had an open price of 505 and a close price of 503.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 509 and a low of 492.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,212.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 57,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:14 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 496.4 and a high of 503.3 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1067.951.350.131300.0875.2514222.32
Happiest Minds Technologies844.84.150.491022.3763.512096.57
Zensar Technologies499.74.70.95576.6202.011316.47
CE Info Systems2099.954.652.672273.95983.4511268.23
Intellect Design Arena662.05-1.55-0.23746.9388.08923.12
08 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹499.9, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹495

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 499.9. There has been a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 4.9.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of 496.4 and a high of 503.3 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.97%
3 Months4.24%
6 Months61.91%
YTD132.3%
1 Year128.33%
08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹500.65, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹495

Based on the current data, the stock price of Zensar Technologies is 500.65. The percent change is 1.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, meaning the stock price has increased by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹499, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹495

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 499. The percent change in the stock price is 0.81 and the net change is 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.81% and the actual increase in price is 4. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹503.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 57,341. The closing price for the day was 503.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.