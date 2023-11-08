Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies soars in trading today

Zensar Technologies, an IT services company, had an open price of ₹505 and a close price of ₹503.7 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹509 and a low of ₹492.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,212.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 57,341 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of ₹496.4 and a high of ₹503.3 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1067.95
|1.35
|0.13
|1300.0
|875.25
|14222.32
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|844.8
|4.15
|0.49
|1022.3
|763.5
|12096.57
|Zensar Technologies
|499.7
|4.7
|0.95
|576.6
|202.0
|11316.47
|CE Info Systems
|2099.9
|54.65
|2.67
|2273.95
|983.45
|11268.23
|Intellect Design Arena
|662.05
|-1.55
|-0.23
|746.9
|388.0
|8923.12
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹499.9. There has been a percent change of 0.99 and a net change of 4.9.
Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of ₹496.4 and a high of ₹503.3 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|4.24%
|6 Months
|61.91%
|YTD
|132.3%
|1 Year
|128.33%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹500.65. The percent change is 1.14, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, meaning the stock price has increased by this amount.
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹499. The percent change in the stock price is 0.81 and the net change is 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.81% and the actual increase in price is 4. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 57,341. The closing price for the day was ₹503.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!