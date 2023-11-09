Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stocks plunge in bearish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 495 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies opened at 500.95 and closed at 495 on the last day. The stock had a high of 503.3 and a low of 482.1. The market capitalization of the company is 11,051.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 63,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.88%
3 Months2.04%
6 Months60.86%
YTD129.81%
1 Year125.89%
09 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹487.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹495

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 487.9, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -7.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.43% and the net change is a decrease of 7.1 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹495 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 63772. The closing price for the shares was 495.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.