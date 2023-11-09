Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stocks plunge in bearish trading day

Zensar Technologies opened at ₹500.95 and closed at ₹495 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹503.3 and a low of ₹482.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,051.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 63,772 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.88%
|3 Months
|2.04%
|6 Months
|60.86%
|YTD
|129.81%
|1 Year
|125.89%
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹487.9, with a percent change of -1.43 and a net change of -7.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.43% and the net change is a decrease of 7.1 points.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 63772. The closing price for the shares was ₹495.
