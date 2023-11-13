Hello User
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies shares decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 491.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies opened at 482.05 and closed at 481.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 494.5 and a low of 482.05. The market capitalization of Zensar Technologies is 11,167.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 25,418 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹488.95, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹491.7

The current price of Zensar Technologies stock is 488.95, which represents a decrease of 0.56% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.75.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.71%
3 Months-3.68%
6 Months41.68%
YTD125.82%
1 Year124.71%
13 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹491.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹491.7

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 491.7 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹481.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,418. The closing price for the day was 481.05.

