Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies shares decline in trading

Zensar Technologies opened at ₹482.05 and closed at ₹481.05 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹494.5 and a low of ₹482.05. The market capitalization of Zensar Technologies is ₹11,167.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 25,418 shares.
The current price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹488.95, which represents a decrease of 0.56% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.71%
|3 Months
|-3.68%
|6 Months
|41.68%
|YTD
|125.82%
|1 Year
|124.71%
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹491.7 with no change in percentage or net change. This means that the stock price has remained stable and there has been no significant movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,418. The closing price for the day was ₹481.05.
