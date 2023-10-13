Hello User
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Oct 2023

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 554.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at 552.25 and closed at 554.35. The stock's high for the day was 558 and the low was 543.5. The market capitalization of the company is 12,380.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 48,457 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹554.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 48,457. The closing price for the day was 554.35.

