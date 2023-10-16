comScore
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 546.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's 543.3
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹546.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹543.3

13 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 543.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar TechnologiesPremium
Zensar Technologies

The last day of trading for Zensar Technologies saw the stock open at 552.25 and close at 554.35. The stock reached a high of 558 and a low of 541.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zensar Technologies is currently at 12,306.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for Zensar Technologies on the last day was 73,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:36:37 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹546.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹543.3

Zensar Technologies stock closed at 546.05, which is a 0.51% increase from the previous day's closing price of 543.3. The net change in the stock price was 2.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:35:35 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Zensar Technologies stock was 537.35, while the high price reached 550.6.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25:53 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50000, while the 52-week high price is 575.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:17:48 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545.4, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 545.4, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 2.1.

16 Oct 2023, 02:26:44 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹546.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 546.5, which represents a 0.59% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:01 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 537.35, while the high price is 550.6.

16 Oct 2023, 01:56:22 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545.1, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 545.1, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 1.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and has seen a net increase of 1.8 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12:00 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 537.35 and the high price is 550.6.

16 Oct 2023, 01:05:51 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545.7, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 545.7, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change is an increase of 2.4.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51:39 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:20:02 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545.65, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 545.65. It has experienced a 0.43% percent change, with a net change of 2.35.

16 Oct 2023, 12:11:19 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 537.35 and the high price is 550.6.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51:59 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹544.5, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at 544.5 with a net change of 1.2, representing a percent change of 0.22. This means that the stock has increased by 0.22% from its previous closing price.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:56 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹544.15, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 544.15, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.85 points or 0.16% compared to the previous trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:33 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 537.35 and a high of 550.60 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:25:47 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 545, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a small increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

16 Oct 2023, 10:21:47 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 537.35 and a high of 550.6 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:56:28 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:51:39 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.8, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹543.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Zensar Technologies is 549.8, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 6.5.

16 Oct 2023, 09:09:22 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹543.3, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹554.35

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 543.3, with a percent change of -1.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.99%. The net change is -11.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.05.

16 Oct 2023, 08:05:05 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹554.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 73,511. The closing price for the stock was 554.35.

