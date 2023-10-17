Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹544.6 and closed at ₹543.3. The stock had a high of ₹550.6 and a low of ₹537.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,368.94 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹575 and a low of ₹202. On the BSE, there were 25,653 shares traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 Today, the closing price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹549.7, with a net change of 3.65 and a percent change of 0.67. Yesterday's closing price was ₹546.05.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52 Zensar Technologies 549.7 3.65 0.67 575.0 202.0 12448.8 CE Info Systems 1991.9 -25.35 -1.26 2273.95 983.45 10688.69 Intellect Design Arena 673.75 2.2 0.33 746.9 388.0 9080.82

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹543.65, while the high price is ₹576.6.

Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50, while the 52 week high price is 575.00.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹551, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹551. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.95 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1068.95 8.05 0.76 1300.0 875.25 14235.64 Happiest Minds Technologies 859.0 1.4 0.16 1027.8 763.5 12299.9 Zensar Technologies 569.0 22.95 4.2 575.0 202.0 12885.88 CE Info Systems 1996.85 -20.4 -1.01 2273.95 983.45 10715.25 Intellect Design Arena 669.6 -1.95 -0.29 746.9 388.0 9024.88

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of ₹545.1 and a high of ₹554.7 on the current day.

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹547.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹547.05, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% or ₹1 compared to the previous trading day.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹547.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹547.55, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 542.68 10 Days 535.18 20 Days 529.89 50 Days 520.60 100 Days 464.53 300 Days 361.84

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹545.1, and the high price is ₹552.5.

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545.45, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹545.45 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11%. The net change is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has decreased slightly.

Zensar Technologies Live Updates ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1065.0 4.1 0.39 1300.0 875.25 14183.04 Happiest Minds Technologies 862.0 4.4 0.51 1027.8 763.5 12342.85 Zensar Technologies 547.45 1.4 0.26 575.0 202.0 12397.85 CE Info Systems 1999.45 -17.8 -0.88 2273.95 983.45 10729.2 Intellect Design Arena 660.85 -10.7 -1.59 746.9 388.0 8906.95

Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 5 5 4 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹547.45, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹547.45. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.26% in percentage change and a net change of 1.4.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹545.1, while the high price is ₹552.5.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹547.85, while the high price is ₹552.5.

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹549.35. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement. Click here for Zensar Technologies Profit Loss

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹550.75, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹550.75, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹548, while the high price is ₹552.5.

Zensar Technologies Live Updates ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹546.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹543.3 Zensar Technologies stock currently has a price of ₹546.05. The stock has experienced a 0.51% percent change, with a net change of 2.75.

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹543.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,653. The closing price for the shares was ₹543.3.