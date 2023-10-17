Hello User
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's 546.05

11 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 546.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at 544.6 and closed at 543.3. The stock had a high of 550.6 and a low of 537.35. The market capitalization of the company is 12,368.94 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 575 and a low of 202. On the BSE, there were 25,653 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

Today, the closing price of Zensar Technologies stock is 549.7, with a net change of 3.65 and a percent change of 0.67. Yesterday's closing price was 546.05.

17 Oct 2023, 06:21 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
Zensar Technologies549.73.650.67575.0202.012448.8
CE Info Systems1991.9-25.35-1.262273.95983.4510688.69
Intellect Design Arena673.752.20.33746.9388.09080.82
17 Oct 2023, 05:30 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is 543.65, while the high price is 576.6.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50, while the 52 week high price is 575.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹551, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 551. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.95 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1068.958.050.761300.0875.2514235.64
Happiest Minds Technologies859.01.40.161027.8763.512299.9
Zensar Technologies569.022.954.2575.0202.012885.88
CE Info Systems1996.85-20.4-1.012273.95983.4510715.25
Intellect Design Arena669.6-1.95-0.29746.9388.09024.88
17 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of 545.1 and a high of 554.7 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹547.05, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 547.05, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% or 1 compared to the previous trading day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:00 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹547.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current price of Zensar Technologies stock is 547.55, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days542.68
10 Days535.18
20 Days529.89
50 Days520.60
100 Days464.53
300 Days361.84
17 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 545.1, and the high price is 552.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹545.45, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 545.45 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11%. The net change is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has decreased slightly.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1065.04.10.391300.0875.2514183.04
Happiest Minds Technologies862.04.40.511027.8763.512342.85
Zensar Technologies547.451.40.26575.0202.012397.85
CE Info Systems1999.45-17.8-0.882273.95983.4510729.2
Intellect Design Arena660.85-10.7-1.59746.9388.08906.95
17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5554
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹547.45, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 547.45. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.26% in percentage change and a net change of 1.4.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is 545.1, while the high price is 552.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 547.85, while the high price is 552.5.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Zensar Technologies is 549.35. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

Click here for Zensar Technologies Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹550.75, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 550.75, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is 548, while the high price is 552.5.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹546.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹543.3

Zensar Technologies stock currently has a price of 546.05. The stock has experienced a 0.51% percent change, with a net change of 2.75.

17 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹543.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,653. The closing price for the shares was 543.3.

