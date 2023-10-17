Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's 546.05

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹544.6 and closed at ₹543.3. The stock had a high of ₹550.6 and a low of ₹537.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,368.94 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹575 and a low of ₹202. On the BSE, there were 25,653 shares traded.
Today, the closing price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹549.7, with a net change of 3.65 and a percent change of 0.67. Yesterday's closing price was ₹546.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1071.85
|10.95
|1.03
|1300.0
|875.25
|14274.26
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|860.65
|3.05
|0.36
|1027.8
|763.5
|12323.52
|Zensar Technologies
|549.7
|3.65
|0.67
|575.0
|202.0
|12448.8
|CE Info Systems
|1991.9
|-25.35
|-1.26
|2273.95
|983.45
|10688.69
|Intellect Design Arena
|673.75
|2.2
|0.33
|746.9
|388.0
|9080.82
The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹543.65, while the high price is ₹576.6.
The 52 week low price of Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50, while the 52 week high price is 575.00.
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹551. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.95 rupees. Overall, the stock seems to be performing positively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1068.95
|8.05
|0.76
|1300.0
|875.25
|14235.64
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|859.0
|1.4
|0.16
|1027.8
|763.5
|12299.9
|Zensar Technologies
|569.0
|22.95
|4.2
|575.0
|202.0
|12885.88
|CE Info Systems
|1996.85
|-20.4
|-1.01
|2273.95
|983.45
|10715.25
|Intellect Design Arena
|669.6
|-1.95
|-0.29
|746.9
|388.0
|9024.88
Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of ₹545.1 and a high of ₹554.7 on the current day.
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹547.05, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% or ₹1 compared to the previous trading day.
The current price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹547.55, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|542.68
|10 Days
|535.18
|20 Days
|529.89
|50 Days
|520.60
|100 Days
|464.53
|300 Days
|361.84
The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹545.1, and the high price is ₹552.5.
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹545.45 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.11%. The net change is -0.6, indicating a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price has decreased slightly.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1065.0
|4.1
|0.39
|1300.0
|875.25
|14183.04
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|862.0
|4.4
|0.51
|1027.8
|763.5
|12342.85
|Zensar Technologies
|547.45
|1.4
|0.26
|575.0
|202.0
|12397.85
|CE Info Systems
|1999.45
|-17.8
|-0.88
|2273.95
|983.45
|10729.2
|Intellect Design Arena
|660.85
|-10.7
|-1.59
|746.9
|388.0
|8906.95
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹547.45. It has experienced a slight increase of 0.26% in percentage change and a net change of 1.4.
The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹545.1, while the high price is ₹552.5.
The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹547.85, while the high price is ₹552.5.
The current data shows that the stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹549.35. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹550.75, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is ₹548, while the high price is ₹552.5.
Zensar Technologies stock currently has a price of ₹546.05. The stock has experienced a 0.51% percent change, with a net change of 2.75.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,653. The closing price for the shares was ₹543.3.
