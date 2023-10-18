comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 11:46:02
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.85 -0.98%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 205.7 -0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 395.7 -2.87%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.95 -0.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.5 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 517, down -5.95% from yesterday's 549.7
BackBack

Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹517, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹549.7

13 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -5.95 %. The stock closed at 549.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar TechnologiesPremium
Zensar Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at 550.75 and closed at 546.05. The stock reached a high of 576.6 and a low of 543.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 12,451.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 63,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:37:23 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹517, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹549.7

Zensar Technologies stock closed at 517 today, experiencing a percent change of -5.95%. The net change of the stock was -32.7, indicating a decline in value compared to yesterday's closing price of 549.7.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25:19 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1063.9-7.95-0.741300.0875.2514168.39
Happiest Minds Technologies837.25-23.65-2.751027.8763.511988.46
Zensar Technologies517.0-32.7-5.95576.6202.011708.26
CE Info Systems2002.9511.050.552273.95983.4510747.98
Intellect Design Arena693.422.953.42746.9388.09345.66
18 Oct 2023, 05:41:25 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of 513.25 and a high price of 563.20 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:26 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50, while the 52-week high price is 577.70.

18 Oct 2023, 03:10:00 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 549.7. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40:21 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
Zensar Technologies549.73.650.67575.0202.012448.8
CE Info Systems1991.9-25.35-1.262273.95983.4510688.69
Intellect Design Arena673.752.20.33746.9388.09080.82
18 Oct 2023, 02:38:14 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or 3.65.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10:45 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was 543.65, while the high price was 576.6.

18 Oct 2023, 01:51:38 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 549.7 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% and has gained 3.65 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:30:47 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days547.14
10 Days537.98
20 Days530.42
50 Days521.90
100 Days466.43
300 Days363.47
18 Oct 2023, 01:21:25 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% and the net change in the price is 3.65.

18 Oct 2023, 01:12:04 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock's current day's low price is 543.65 and the high price is 576.6.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01:22 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:33:16 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
Zensar Technologies549.73.650.67575.0202.012448.8
CE Info Systems1991.9-25.35-1.262273.95983.4510688.69
Intellect Design Arena673.752.20.33746.9388.09080.82
18 Oct 2023, 12:30:35 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 549.7, with a 0.67 percent change and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.67 percent, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

Click here for Zensar Technologies News

18 Oct 2023, 12:23:34 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 543.65 and a high of 576.60 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:41:05 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 549.7, which is a 0.67 percent increase. The net change is 3.65.

18 Oct 2023, 11:30:00 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
Zensar Technologies549.73.650.67575.0202.012448.8
CE Info Systems1991.9-25.35-1.262273.95983.4510688.69
Intellect Design Arena673.752.20.33746.9388.09080.82
18 Oct 2023, 11:27:35 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock reached a low price of 543.65 and a high price of 576.6 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:08:04 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 10:31:07 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
Zensar Technologies549.73.650.67575.0202.012448.8
CE Info Systems1991.9-25.35-1.262273.95983.4510688.69
Intellect Design Arena673.752.20.33746.9388.09080.82
18 Oct 2023, 10:24:24 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock's low price for the day was 543.65, while the high price reached 576.6.

18 Oct 2023, 10:24:10 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 549.7. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.67, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.65, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown some growth in value.

Click here for Zensar Technologies Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 09:55:58 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:49:26 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently 549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:37:42 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.32%
3 Months22.94%
6 Months109.34%
YTD158.29%
1 Year156.6%
18 Oct 2023, 09:02:33 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 549.7 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% and the price has increased by 3.65.

18 Oct 2023, 08:03:27 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹546.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 63,499 shares. The closing price for the stock was 546.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App