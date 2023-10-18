Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹517, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹549.7

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹550.75 and closed at ₹546.05. The stock reached a high of ₹576.6 and a low of ₹543.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,451.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 63,499 shares.
Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹517, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹549.7
Zensar Technologies stock closed at ₹517 today, experiencing a percent change of -5.95%. The net change of the stock was -32.7, indicating a decline in value compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹549.7.
Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1063.9
|-7.95
|-0.74
|1300.0
|875.25
|14168.39
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|837.25
|-23.65
|-2.75
|1027.8
|763.5
|11988.46
|Zensar Technologies
|517.0
|-32.7
|-5.95
|576.6
|202.0
|11708.26
|CE Info Systems
|2002.95
|11.05
|0.55
|2273.95
|983.45
|10747.98
|Intellect Design Arena
|693.4
|22.95
|3.42
|746.9
|388.0
|9345.66
Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹513.25 and a high price of ₹563.20 for the current day.
Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50, while the 52-week high price is 577.70.
Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was ₹543.65, while the high price was ₹576.6.
Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|547.14
|10 Days
|537.98
|20 Days
|530.42
|50 Days
|521.90
|100 Days
|466.43
|300 Days
|363.47
Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Zensar Technologies stock's current day's low price is ₹543.65 and the high price is ₹576.6.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates
Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of ₹543.65 and a high of ₹576.60 on the current day.
Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Zensar Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹543.65 and a high price of ₹576.6 on the current day.
Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Zensar Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹543.65, while the high price reached ₹576.6.
Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.32%
|3 Months
|22.94%
|6 Months
|109.34%
|YTD
|158.29%
|1 Year
|156.6%
Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹546.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 63,499 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹546.05.
