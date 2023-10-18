Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹517, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹549.7

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹550.75 and closed at ₹546.05. The stock reached a high of ₹576.6 and a low of ₹543.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹12,451.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 63,499 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹517, down -5.95% from yesterday's ₹549.7 Zensar Technologies stock closed at ₹517 today, experiencing a percent change of -5.95%. The net change of the stock was -32.7, indicating a decline in value compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹549.7.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1063.9 -7.95 -0.74 1300.0 875.25 14168.39 Happiest Minds Technologies 837.25 -23.65 -2.75 1027.8 763.5 11988.46 Zensar Technologies 517.0 -32.7 -5.95 576.6 202.0 11708.26 CE Info Systems 2002.95 11.05 0.55 2273.95 983.45 10747.98 Intellect Design Arena 693.4 22.95 3.42 746.9 388.0 9345.66

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹513.25 and a high price of ₹563.20 for the current day.

Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is 201.50, while the 52-week high price is 577.70.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹549.7. There has been a percent change of 0.67, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52 Zensar Technologies 549.7 3.65 0.67 575.0 202.0 12448.8 CE Info Systems 1991.9 -25.35 -1.26 2273.95 983.45 10688.69 Intellect Design Arena 673.75 2.2 0.33 746.9 388.0 9080.82

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% or ₹3.65.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was ₹543.65, while the high price was ₹576.6.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹549.7 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.67% and has gained 3.65 points.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 547.14 10 Days 537.98 20 Days 530.42 50 Days 521.90 100 Days 466.43 300 Days 363.47

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.67% and the net change in the price is 3.65.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock's current day's low price is ₹543.65 and the high price is ₹576.6.

Zensar Technologies Live Updates ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52 Zensar Technologies 549.7 3.65 0.67 575.0 202.0 12448.8 CE Info Systems 1991.9 -25.35 -1.26 2273.95 983.45 10688.69 Intellect Design Arena 673.75 2.2 0.33 746.9 388.0 9080.82

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹549.7, with a 0.67 percent change and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.67 percent, resulting in a net change of 3.65. Click here for Zensar Technologies News

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of ₹543.65 and a high of ₹576.60 on the current day.

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹549.7, which is a 0.67 percent increase. The net change is 3.65.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52 Zensar Technologies 549.7 3.65 0.67 575.0 202.0 12448.8 CE Info Systems 1991.9 -25.35 -1.26 2273.95 983.45 10688.69 Intellect Design Arena 673.75 2.2 0.33 746.9 388.0 9080.82

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹543.65 and a high price of ₹576.6 on the current day.

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52 Zensar Technologies 549.7 3.65 0.67 575.0 202.0 12448.8 CE Info Systems 1991.9 -25.35 -1.26 2273.95 983.45 10688.69 Intellect Design Arena 673.75 2.2 0.33 746.9 388.0 9080.82

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock's low price for the day was ₹543.65, while the high price reached ₹576.6.

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹549.7. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.67, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.65, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock has shown some growth in value. Click here for Zensar Technologies Profit Loss

Zensar Technologies Live Updates ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES More Information

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently ₹549.7, with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.32% 3 Months 22.94% 6 Months 109.34% YTD 158.29% 1 Year 156.6%

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹549.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹546.05 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹549.7 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% and the price has increased by ₹3.65.

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹546.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 63,499 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹546.05.