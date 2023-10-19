Hello User
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 517 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at 560.7 and closed at 549.7. The stock reached a high of 563.2 and a low of 513.25. The market capitalization of the company is 11,710.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 576.6 and 202 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 180,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1066.550.550.051300.0875.2514203.68
Happiest Minds Technologies832.7-4.55-0.541027.8763.511923.31
Zensar Technologies518.61.60.31576.6202.011744.49
CE Info Systems2007.14.150.212273.95983.4510770.25
Intellect Design Arena689.85-3.55-0.51746.9388.09297.81
19 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹519.55, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹517

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 519.55, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.49% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 2.55.

19 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of 515.4 and a high price of 529.95 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹518.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹517

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 518.95 with a net change of 1.95 and a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.76%
3 Months15.21%
6 Months94.64%
YTD143.03%
1 Year140.21%
19 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹524.65, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹517

Zensar Technologies stock saw a 1.48% increase in its price, with a net change of 7.65. The stock is currently priced at 524.65.

19 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹549.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 180,038 shares. The closing price for the stock was 549.7.

