Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹560.7 and closed at ₹549.7. The stock reached a high of ₹563.2 and a low of ₹513.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,710.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹576.6 and ₹202 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 180,038 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1066.55
|0.55
|0.05
|1300.0
|875.25
|14203.68
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|832.7
|-4.55
|-0.54
|1027.8
|763.5
|11923.31
|Zensar Technologies
|518.6
|1.6
|0.31
|576.6
|202.0
|11744.49
|CE Info Systems
|2007.1
|4.15
|0.21
|2273.95
|983.45
|10770.25
|Intellect Design Arena
|689.85
|-3.55
|-0.51
|746.9
|388.0
|9297.81
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹519.55, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.49% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of ₹2.55.
Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹515.4 and a high price of ₹529.95 on the current day.
The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is ₹518.95 with a net change of 1.95 and a percent change of 0.38. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.76%
|3 Months
|15.21%
|6 Months
|94.64%
|YTD
|143.03%
|1 Year
|140.21%
Zensar Technologies stock saw a 1.48% increase in its price, with a net change of ₹7.65. The stock is currently priced at ₹524.65.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 180,038 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹549.7.
