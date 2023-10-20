Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies sees stock gains today

Zensar Technologies had a small decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at ₹519 and closing at ₹517. The stock had a high of ₹529.95 and a low of ₹510. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,628.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6, while the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 71,706 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹513.35 and a high price of ₹525.
The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently trading at ₹523.8. It has experienced a 2.37% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 12.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.7%
|3 Months
|14.04%
|6 Months
|91.92%
|YTD
|140.16%
|1 Year
|137.32%
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹516.75. There has been a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.1.
On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies had a total volume of 71,706 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹517.
