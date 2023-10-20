Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 2.37 %. The stock closed at 511.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies had a small decrease in its stock price on the last day, opening at 519 and closing at 517. The stock had a high of 529.95 and a low of 510. The market capitalization of the company is 11,628.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6, while the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 71,706 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of 513.35 and a high price of 525.

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹523.8, up 2.37% from yesterday's ₹511.65

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently trading at 523.8. It has experienced a 2.37% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 12.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.7%
3 Months14.04%
6 Months91.92%
YTD140.16%
1 Year137.32%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹516.75, up 1% from yesterday's ₹511.65

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 516.75. There has been a 1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 5.1.

20 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹517 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies had a total volume of 71,706 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 517.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.