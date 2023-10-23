Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stocks plummet in today's trading

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹516.75 and closed at ₹511.65. The stock reached a high of ₹525 and a low of ₹507.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 112,096 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹483.7, down -5.43% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹483.7, which has decreased by 5.43%. The net change is -27.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 527.18 10 Days 534.93 20 Days 530.67 50 Days 524.96 100 Days 472.76 300 Days 368.86

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1056.05 -15.55 -1.45 1300.0 875.25 14063.85 Happiest Minds Technologies 817.2 -12.2 -1.47 1027.8 763.5 11701.37 Zensar Technologies 482.65 -28.85 -5.64 576.6 202.0 10930.35 CE Info Systems 1960.45 -21.85 -1.1 2273.95 983.45 10519.93 Intellect Design Arena 647.7 -27.4 -4.06 746.9 388.0 8729.71

Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 5 5 5 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 4 3 3 3 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.94% 3 Months 7.47% 6 Months 89.95% YTD 140.12% 1 Year 130.64%

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹514.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at ₹514.25 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.54.

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹511.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 112,096. The closing price of the stock was ₹511.65.