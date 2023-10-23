Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stocks plummet in today's trading

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹516.75 and closed at ₹511.65. The stock reached a high of ₹525 and a low of ₹507.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 112,096 shares.
The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹477.5, while the high price is ₹514.25.
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹483.7, which has decreased by 5.43%. The net change is -27.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|527.18
|10 Days
|534.93
|20 Days
|530.67
|50 Days
|524.96
|100 Days
|472.76
|300 Days
|368.86
Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹477.5 and a high price of ₹514.25 for the current day.
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹478.35. There has been a percent change of -6.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹482.5 with a percent change of -5.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -29, which means that the stock has decreased by 29 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a downward trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1056.05
|-15.55
|-1.45
|1300.0
|875.25
|14063.85
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|817.2
|-12.2
|-1.47
|1027.8
|763.5
|11701.37
|Zensar Technologies
|482.65
|-28.85
|-5.64
|576.6
|202.0
|10930.35
|CE Info Systems
|1960.45
|-21.85
|-1.1
|2273.95
|983.45
|10519.93
|Intellect Design Arena
|647.7
|-27.4
|-4.06
|746.9
|388.0
|8729.71
Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of ₹477.5 and a high of ₹514.25 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that its price is ₹478, with a percent change of -6.55 and a net change of -33.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 33.5 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1061.95
|-9.65
|-0.9
|1300.0
|875.25
|14142.42
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|816.4
|-13.0
|-1.57
|1027.8
|763.5
|11689.91
|Zensar Technologies
|481.1
|-30.4
|-5.94
|576.6
|202.0
|10895.25
|CE Info Systems
|1944.65
|-37.65
|-1.9
|2273.95
|983.45
|10435.14
|Intellect Design Arena
|646.65
|-28.45
|-4.21
|746.9
|388.0
|8715.56
The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently ₹480.2, which represents a decrease of 6.12%. The net change in the stock price is -31.3.
The stock for Zensar Technologies reached a low price of ₹481.25 and a high price of ₹514.25 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1061.5
|-10.1
|-0.94
|1300.0
|875.25
|14136.43
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|821.05
|-8.35
|-1.01
|1027.8
|763.5
|11756.5
|Zensar Technologies
|485.5
|-26.0
|-5.08
|576.6
|202.0
|10994.89
|CE Info Systems
|1957.2
|-25.1
|-1.27
|2273.95
|983.45
|10502.49
|Intellect Design Arena
|648.75
|-26.35
|-3.9
|746.9
|388.0
|8743.86
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹485.4, which has experienced a percent change of -5.1. This represents a net change of -26.1.
The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was ₹482.3, while the high price was ₹514.25.
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹494.65, with a percent change of -3.29 and a net change of -16.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.94%
|3 Months
|7.47%
|6 Months
|89.95%
|YTD
|140.12%
|1 Year
|130.64%
The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at ₹514.25 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.54.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 112,096. The closing price of the stock was ₹511.65.
