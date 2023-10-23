Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stocks plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 02:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -5.43 %. The stock closed at 511.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day, Zensar Technologies opened at 516.75 and closed at 511.65. The stock reached a high of 525 and a low of 507.7. The market capitalization of the company is 11,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 112,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 477.5, while the high price is 514.25.

23 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹483.7, down -5.43% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 483.7, which has decreased by 5.43%. The net change is -27.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days527.18
10 Days534.93
20 Days530.67
50 Days524.96
100 Days472.76
300 Days368.86
23 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of 477.5 and a high price of 514.25 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:04 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹478.35, down -6.48% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 478.35. There has been a percent change of -6.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹482.5, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 482.5 with a percent change of -5.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -29, which means that the stock has decreased by 29 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a downward trend.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1056.05-15.55-1.451300.0875.2514063.85
Happiest Minds Technologies817.2-12.2-1.471027.8763.511701.37
Zensar Technologies482.65-28.85-5.64576.6202.010930.35
CE Info Systems1960.45-21.85-1.12273.95983.4510519.93
Intellect Design Arena647.7-27.4-4.06746.9388.08729.71
23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of 477.5 and a high of 514.25 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4555
Buy0000
Hold4333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:57 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹478, down -6.55% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that its price is 478, with a percent change of -6.55 and a net change of -33.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 33.5 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1061.95-9.65-0.91300.0875.2514142.42
Happiest Minds Technologies816.4-13.0-1.571027.8763.511689.91
Zensar Technologies481.1-30.4-5.94576.6202.010895.25
CE Info Systems1944.65-37.65-1.92273.95983.4510435.14
Intellect Design Arena646.65-28.45-4.21746.9388.08715.56
23 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹480.2, down -6.12% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently 480.2, which represents a decrease of 6.12%. The net change in the stock price is -31.3.

Click here for Zensar Technologies Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock for Zensar Technologies reached a low price of 481.25 and a high price of 514.25 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1061.5-10.1-0.941300.0875.2514136.43
Happiest Minds Technologies821.05-8.35-1.011027.8763.511756.5
Zensar Technologies485.5-26.0-5.08576.6202.010994.89
CE Info Systems1957.2-25.1-1.272273.95983.4510502.49
Intellect Design Arena648.75-26.35-3.9746.9388.08743.86
23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹485.4, down -5.1% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 485.4, which has experienced a percent change of -5.1. This represents a net change of -26.1.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was 482.3, while the high price was 514.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹494.65, down -3.29% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 494.65, with a percent change of -3.29 and a net change of -16.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and net change.

23 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.94%
3 Months7.47%
6 Months89.95%
YTD140.12%
1 Year130.64%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹514.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹511.5

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at 514.25 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.54.

23 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹511.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 112,096. The closing price of the stock was 511.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.