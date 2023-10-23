Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stocks plummet in today's trading

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹477.5, while the high price is ₹514.25.

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹483.7, down -5.43% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹483.7, which has decreased by 5.43%. The net change is -27.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 527.18 10 Days 534.93 20 Days 530.67 50 Days 524.96 100 Days 472.76 300 Days 368.86

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock had a low price of ₹477.5 and a high price of ₹514.25 for the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹478.35, down -6.48% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹478.35. There has been a percent change of -6.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -33.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Zensar Technologies Live Updates {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹482.5, down -5.67% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹482.5 with a percent change of -5.67. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -29, which means that the stock has decreased by 29 points. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a downward trend.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1056.05 -15.55 -1.45 1300.0 875.25 14063.85 Happiest Minds Technologies 817.2 -12.2 -1.47 1027.8 763.5 11701.37 Zensar Technologies 482.65 -28.85 -5.64 576.6 202.0 10930.35 CE Info Systems 1960.45 -21.85 -1.1 2273.95 983.45 10519.93 Intellect Design Arena 647.7 -27.4 -4.06 746.9 388.0 8729.71 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of ₹477.5 and a high of ₹514.25 on the current day.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 5 5 5 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 4 3 3 3 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹478, down -6.55% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that its price is ₹478, with a percent change of -6.55 and a net change of -33.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 33.5 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and should be monitored regularly for the most up-to-date information.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1061.95 -9.65 -0.9 1300.0 875.25 14142.42 Happiest Minds Technologies 816.4 -13.0 -1.57 1027.8 763.5 11689.91 Zensar Technologies 481.1 -30.4 -5.94 576.6 202.0 10895.25 CE Info Systems 1944.65 -37.65 -1.9 2273.95 983.45 10435.14 Intellect Design Arena 646.65 -28.45 -4.21 746.9 388.0 8715.56

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹480.2, down -6.12% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently ₹480.2, which represents a decrease of 6.12%. The net change in the stock price is -31.3. Click here for Zensar Technologies Dividend

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The stock for Zensar Technologies reached a low price of ₹481.25 and a high price of ₹514.25 on the current day.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1061.5 -10.1 -0.94 1300.0 875.25 14136.43 Happiest Minds Technologies 821.05 -8.35 -1.01 1027.8 763.5 11756.5 Zensar Technologies 485.5 -26.0 -5.08 576.6 202.0 10994.89 CE Info Systems 1957.2 -25.1 -1.27 2273.95 983.45 10502.49 Intellect Design Arena 648.75 -26.35 -3.9 746.9 388.0 8743.86

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹485.4, down -5.1% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹485.4, which has experienced a percent change of -5.1. This represents a net change of -26.1.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was ₹482.3, while the high price was ₹514.25.

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹494.65, down -3.29% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹494.65, with a percent change of -3.29 and a net change of -16.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, with a negative percent change and net change.

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.94% 3 Months 7.47% 6 Months 89.95% YTD 140.12% 1 Year 130.64%

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹514.25, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹511.5 The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at ₹514.25 with a net change of 2.75 and a percent change of 0.54.