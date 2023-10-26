comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 484.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's 474
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹484.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹474

12 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 474 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar TechnologiesPremium
Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies' stock opened at 479.95 and closed at 478.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 490 and a low of 462.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,736.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 576.6 and 202 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 74,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:44:30 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹484.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹474

26 Oct 2023, 06:26:28 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1016.95-8.05-0.791300.0875.2513543.14
Happiest Minds Technologies813.75-2.75-0.341022.3763.511651.97
Zensar Technologies484.610.62.24576.6202.010974.51
CE Info Systems2000.035.851.832273.95983.4510732.15
Intellect Design Arena660.516.72.59746.9388.08902.23
26 Oct 2023, 05:45:53 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 456 and a high of 490.25 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:18:27 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is INR 201.50, while the 52-week high price is INR 577.70.

26 Oct 2023, 03:06:25 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹483.4, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹474

Zensar Technologies stock is currently priced at 483.4. It has experienced a 1.98 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 9.4.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:00 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1021.65-3.35-0.331300.0875.2513605.73
Happiest Minds Technologies813.05-3.45-0.421022.3763.511641.95
Zensar Technologies481.157.151.51576.6202.010896.38
CE Info Systems1980.015.850.812273.95983.4510624.83
Intellect Design Arena647.73.90.61746.9388.08729.71
26 Oct 2023, 02:37:48 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹480.5, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹474

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at 480.5, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 6.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.37% and has gained 6.5 points. This is a positive movement for the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 02:12:58 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 456 and a high of 483.2 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:07 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹479.1, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹474

The stock price of Zensar Technologies is currently at 479.1, with a percent change of 1.08. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, suggesting an increase in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:35:11 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days513.61
10 Days530.38
20 Days528.75
50 Days524.78
100 Days473.83
300 Days371.69
26 Oct 2023, 01:27:59 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 456 and a high of 477.2 for the day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:03:22 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹472.75, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 472.75, with a percent change of -0.26 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative change.

26 Oct 2023, 12:57:05 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:43:04 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1014.3-10.7-1.041300.0875.2513507.84
Happiest Minds Technologies808.9-7.6-0.931022.3763.511582.52
Zensar Technologies461.65-12.35-2.61576.6202.010454.77
CE Info Systems1934.25-29.9-1.522273.95983.4510379.33
Intellect Design Arena641.0-2.8-0.43746.9388.08639.41
26 Oct 2023, 12:20:10 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹461.65, down -2.61% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 461.65, with a percent change of -2.61 and a net change of -12.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.61% and the net change is a decrease of 12.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Zensar Technologies News

26 Oct 2023, 12:13:20 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 456, while the high price is 475.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:50:37 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹460.8, down -2.78% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 460.8, with a percent change of -2.78 and a net change of -13.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.78% and has dropped by 13.2.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31:39 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1014.25-10.75-1.051300.0875.2513507.18
Happiest Minds Technologies805.0-11.5-1.411022.3763.511526.68
Zensar Technologies459.6-14.4-3.04576.6202.010408.35
CE Info Systems1901.05-63.1-3.212273.95983.4510201.18
Intellect Design Arena633.6-10.2-1.58746.9388.08539.67
26 Oct 2023, 11:17:30 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 456 and the high price is 475.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:14:22 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹460.65, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 460.65, with a percent change of -2.82 and a net change of -13.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.82% and has fallen by 13.35 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:25 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹463.25, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 463.25. There has been a percent change of -2.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 10.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33:17 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1009.35-15.65-1.531300.0875.2513441.92
Happiest Minds Technologies806.35-10.15-1.241022.3763.511546.01
Zensar Technologies461.0-13.0-2.74576.6202.010440.05
CE Info Systems1937.25-26.9-1.372273.95983.4510395.43
Intellect Design Arena633.35-10.45-1.62746.9388.08536.3
26 Oct 2023, 10:24:58 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies stock's low price for the day was 456, while the high price reached 475.3.

26 Oct 2023, 10:01:22 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:59:41 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹462.1, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 462.1, with a percent change of -2.51 and a net change of -11.9. This indicates that the stock has declined by 2.51% and decreased by 11.9 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.61%
3 Months2.27%
6 Months73.66%
YTD123.15%
1 Year123.36%
26 Oct 2023, 09:18:18 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹470.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹474

Zensar Technologies stock is currently trading at a price of 470.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.74%, resulting in a net change of -3.5.

26 Oct 2023, 08:16:03 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹478.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 74,510 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 478.2.

