Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹484.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹474

Zensar Technologies' stock opened at ₹479.95 and closed at ₹478.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹490 and a low of ₹462.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,736.89 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹576.6 and ₹202 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 74,510 shares.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1016.95 -8.05 -0.79 1300.0 875.25 13543.14 Happiest Minds Technologies 813.75 -2.75 -0.34 1022.3 763.5 11651.97 Zensar Technologies 484.6 10.6 2.24 576.6 202.0 10974.51 CE Info Systems 2000.0 35.85 1.83 2273.95 983.45 10732.15 Intellect Design Arena 660.5 16.7 2.59 746.9 388.0 8902.23

Zensar Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Zensar Technologies Ltd stock is INR 201.50, while the 52-week high price is INR 577.70.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 513.61 10 Days 530.38 20 Days 528.75 50 Days 524.78 100 Days 473.83 300 Days 371.69

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -13.61% 3 Months 2.27% 6 Months 73.66% YTD 123.15% 1 Year 123.36%

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹478.2 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 74,510 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹478.2.