Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 481.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's 484.6
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹481.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹484.6

12 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 484.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar TechnologiesPremium
Zensar Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at 474.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 490.25 and a low of 456 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,977.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 84,917 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:38:18 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹481.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹484.6

Zensar Technologies stock closed at 481.65, representing a decrease of 0.61% from the previous day's closing price of 484.6. The net change in the stock price was -2.95.

27 Oct 2023, 06:20:28 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1055.038.053.741300.0875.2514049.86
Happiest Minds Technologies832.518.752.31022.3763.511920.45
Zensar Technologies481.65-2.95-0.61576.6202.010907.7
CE Info Systems2007.7514.150.712273.95983.4510773.74
Intellect Design Arena643.4-16.15-2.45746.9388.08671.76
27 Oct 2023, 05:34:47 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is 479.1, while the high price is 492.5.

27 Oct 2023, 03:03:59 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹485.85, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 485.85 with a net change of 1.25, representing a percent change of 0.26. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:43:05 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1038.021.052.071300.0875.2513823.47
Happiest Minds Technologies831.0517.32.131022.3763.511899.69
Zensar Technologies486.01.40.29576.6202.011006.22
CE Info Systems2022.1528.551.432273.95983.4510851.01
Intellect Design Arena642.6-16.95-2.57746.9388.08660.98
27 Oct 2023, 02:37:33 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹486.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Zensar Technologies is 486.3, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Zensar Technologies Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:27:41 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Zensar Technologies reached a low of 483 and a high of 492.5 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:49:49 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹485.65, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 485.65. There has been a 0.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.05 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 01:43:23 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days498.47
10 Days522.93
20 Days525.86
50 Days523.97
100 Days474.87
300 Days372.98
27 Oct 2023, 01:15:30 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹486.2, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 486.2, with a net change of 1.6 and a percent change of 0.33. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Click here for Zensar Technologies AGM

27 Oct 2023, 01:13:23 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is 483 and the high price is 492.5.

27 Oct 2023, 12:55:25 PM IST

27 Oct 2023, 12:36:01 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1035.418.451.811300.0875.2513788.84
Happiest Minds Technologies830.8517.12.11022.3763.511896.82
Zensar Technologies486.251.650.34576.6202.011011.88
CE Info Systems2017.624.01.22273.95983.4510826.6
Intellect Design Arena645.8-13.75-2.08746.9388.08704.1
27 Oct 2023, 12:24:33 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3455
Buy1000
Hold4433
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:20:11 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹485.65, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 485.65, with a net change of 1.05, representing a percent change of 0.22. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.22% and the net change is positive, indicating a gain in value.

Click here for Zensar Technologies News

27 Oct 2023, 12:17:35 PM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Zensar Technologies stock is 483 and the high price is 492.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:58:43 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price NSE Live :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹485.55, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 485.55 and there has been a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 0.95.

27 Oct 2023, 11:42:30 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1037.0520.11.981300.0875.2513810.82
Happiest Minds Technologies833.019.252.371022.3763.511927.61
Zensar Technologies486.01.40.29576.6202.011006.22
CE Info Systems2007.614.00.72273.95983.4510772.94
Intellect Design Arena646.85-12.7-1.93746.9388.08718.26
27 Oct 2023, 11:24:54 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Zensar Technologies stock today was 483 and the high price was 492.5.

27 Oct 2023, 11:03:20 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹490.4, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 490.4, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 5.8. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.2% and the price has gone up by 5.8 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39:15 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Affle India1034.3517.41.711300.0875.2513774.86
Happiest Minds Technologies830.016.252.01022.3763.511884.65
Zensar Technologies489.254.650.96576.6202.011079.82
CE Info Systems2013.4519.851.02273.95983.4510804.33
Intellect Design Arena652.0-7.55-1.14746.9388.08787.67
27 Oct 2023, 10:37:26 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹489.25, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹484.6

The current stock price of Zensar Technologies is 489.25, with a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.96. This means that the stock has increased by 4.65 points or 0.96% from its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:10:05 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

The Zensar Technologies stock reached a low of 483 and a high of 492.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 09:50:02 AM IST

27 Oct 2023, 09:42:47 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹484.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹474

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 484.6. There has been a 2.24% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.6.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39:22 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.37%
3 Months4.81%
6 Months75.17%
YTD127.56%
1 Year127.77%
27 Oct 2023, 09:09:35 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹484.6, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹474

Zensar Technologies stock is currently priced at 484.6, and it has experienced a percent change of 2.24. This translates to a net change of 10.6.

27 Oct 2023, 08:03:57 AM IST

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹474 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 84,917 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 474.

