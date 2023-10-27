Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹481.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹484.6

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹474.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹490.25 and a low of ₹456 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,977.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 84,917 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹481.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹484.6 Zensar Technologies stock closed at ₹481.65, representing a decrease of 0.61% from the previous day's closing price of ₹484.6. The net change in the stock price was -2.95.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Affle India 1055.0 38.05 3.74 1300.0 875.25 14049.86 Happiest Minds Technologies 832.5 18.75 2.3 1022.3 763.5 11920.45 Zensar Technologies 481.65 -2.95 -0.61 576.6 202.0 10907.7 CE Info Systems 2007.75 14.15 0.71 2273.95 983.45 10773.74 Intellect Design Arena 643.4 -16.15 -2.45 746.9 388.0 8671.76

Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Zensar Technologies stock is ₹479.1, while the high price is ₹492.5.

Zensar Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 498.47 10 Days 522.93 20 Days 525.86 50 Days 523.97 100 Days 474.87 300 Days 372.98

Zensar Technologies share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 4 5 5 Buy 1 0 0 0 Hold 4 4 3 3 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.37% 3 Months 4.81% 6 Months 75.17% YTD 127.56% 1 Year 127.77%

Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹474 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 84,917 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹474.