Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies closed today at 481.65, down -0.61% from yesterday's 484.6

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹474.95 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹490.25 and a low of ₹456 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,977.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 84,917 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1055.0
|38.05
|3.74
|1300.0
|875.25
|14049.86
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|832.5
|18.75
|2.3
|1022.3
|763.5
|11920.45
|Zensar Technologies
|481.65
|-2.95
|-0.61
|576.6
|202.0
|10907.7
|CE Info Systems
|2007.75
|14.15
|0.71
|2273.95
|983.45
|10773.74
|Intellect Design Arena
|643.4
|-16.15
|-2.45
|746.9
|388.0
|8671.76
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1038.0
|21.05
|2.07
|1300.0
|875.25
|13823.47
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|831.05
|17.3
|2.13
|1022.3
|763.5
|11899.69
|Zensar Technologies
|486.0
|1.4
|0.29
|576.6
|202.0
|11006.22
|CE Info Systems
|2022.15
|28.55
|1.43
|2273.95
|983.45
|10851.01
|Intellect Design Arena
|642.6
|-16.95
|-2.57
|746.9
|388.0
|8660.98
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|498.47
|10 Days
|522.93
|20 Days
|525.86
|50 Days
|523.97
|100 Days
|474.87
|300 Days
|372.98
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1035.4
|18.45
|1.81
|1300.0
|875.25
|13788.84
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|830.85
|17.1
|2.1
|1022.3
|763.5
|11896.82
|Zensar Technologies
|486.25
|1.65
|0.34
|576.6
|202.0
|11011.88
|CE Info Systems
|2017.6
|24.0
|1.2
|2273.95
|983.45
|10826.6
|Intellect Design Arena
|645.8
|-13.75
|-2.08
|746.9
|388.0
|8704.1
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1037.05
|20.1
|1.98
|1300.0
|875.25
|13810.82
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|833.0
|19.25
|2.37
|1022.3
|763.5
|11927.61
|Zensar Technologies
|486.0
|1.4
|0.29
|576.6
|202.0
|11006.22
|CE Info Systems
|2007.6
|14.0
|0.7
|2273.95
|983.45
|10772.94
|Intellect Design Arena
|646.85
|-12.7
|-1.93
|746.9
|388.0
|8718.26
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Affle India
|1034.35
|17.4
|1.71
|1300.0
|875.25
|13774.86
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|830.0
|16.25
|2.0
|1022.3
|763.5
|11884.65
|Zensar Technologies
|489.25
|4.65
|0.96
|576.6
|202.0
|11079.82
|CE Info Systems
|2013.45
|19.85
|1.0
|2273.95
|983.45
|10804.33
|Intellect Design Arena
|652.0
|-7.55
|-1.14
|746.9
|388.0
|8787.67
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.37%
|3 Months
|4.81%
|6 Months
|75.17%
|YTD
|127.56%
|1 Year
|127.77%
On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies had a volume of 84,917 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹474.
