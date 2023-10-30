Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today

Zensar Technologies opened at ₹490.45 and closed at ₹484.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹492.5 and a low of ₹479.1 during the day. The market cap of the company is ₹10,910.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The BSE volume for the day was 37,625 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹479, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change is a decrease of ₹2.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.75%
|3 Months
|1.71%
|6 Months
|73.28%
|YTD
|126.36%
|1 Year
|125.25%
The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹486.2 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the net change is a gain of 4.55.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 37,625. The closing price for the stock was ₹484.6.
