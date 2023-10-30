Hello User
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today

3 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Zensar Technologies stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 481.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

Zensar Technologies opened at 490.45 and closed at 484.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 492.5 and a low of 479.1 during the day. The market cap of the company is 10,910.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The BSE volume for the day was 37,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹479, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹481.65

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 479, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and the net change is a decrease of 2.65.

30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.75%
3 Months1.71%
6 Months73.28%
YTD126.36%
1 Year125.25%
30 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹486.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹481.65

The current data for Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 486.2 with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the net change is a gain of 4.55.

30 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹484.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 37,625. The closing price for the stock was 484.6.

