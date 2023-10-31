Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹486.2 and closed at ₹481.65. The stock reached a high of ₹491.2 and a low of ₹474.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,092.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹576.6 and the 52-week low is ₹202. The stock had a trading volume of 30,001 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is ₹497.5, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.72% and has gained 8.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.41%
|3 Months
|1.99%
|6 Months
|75.71%
|YTD
|129.53%
|1 Year
|123.45%
The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹494.55, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% and the price has risen by 5.45.
On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 30,001. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹481.65.
