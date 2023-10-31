Hello User
Zensar Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 489.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies

On the last day of trading, Zensar Technologies opened at 486.2 and closed at 481.65. The stock reached a high of 491.2 and a low of 474.45. The market capitalization of the company is 11,092.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 576.6 and the 52-week low is 202. The stock had a trading volume of 30,001 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price update :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹497.5, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹489.1

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the stock price is 497.5, with a percent change of 1.72 and a net change of 8.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.72% and has gained 8.4 points.

31 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.41%
3 Months1.99%
6 Months75.71%
YTD129.53%
1 Year123.45%
31 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Today :Zensar Technologies trading at ₹494.55, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹489.1

The current data of Zensar Technologies stock shows that the price is 494.55, with a percent change of 1.11 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.11% and the price has risen by 5.45.

31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies share price Live :Zensar Technologies closed at ₹481.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zensar Technologies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 30,001. The closing price for the stock on that day was 481.65.

