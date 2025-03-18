Hello User
Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies closed today at 669, up 4.22% from yesterday's 641.90

11 min read . 08:00 PM IST
Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 4.22 %. The stock closed at 641.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at 647.40 and closed at 654.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 656.90 and a low of 624.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of 14,569.35 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 951.70 and above its low of 512.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,499 shares.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies has a 17.72% MF holding & 15.06% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.24% in to 17.72% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.84% in to 15.06% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:30 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Zensar Technologies has a ROE of 20.34% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.85% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 17.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Zensar Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 30.25% & a revenue growth of 9.04% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 51514.00 cr which is 5.09% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.87% for revenue & -1.21% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:03 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies saw its share price increase by 4.22% today, reaching 669, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Newgen Software Technologies experienced a decline, companies like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5270.899.91.939082.95160.032828.44
Affle India1438.212.350.871883.1998.020168.68
Zensar Technologies669.027.14.22951.7531.1515184.44
Newgen Software Technologies935.2-0.5-0.051795.5626.0513244.79
Cyient1230.026.552.212189.01188.013636.07
18 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock today experienced a low of 642.90 and reached a high of 670.30. This reflects a notable intraday price movement, indicating potential volatility and investor interest in the company's shares.

18 Mar 2025, 03:53 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹669, up 4.22% from yesterday's ₹641.90

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price closed the day at 669 - a 4.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 678.57 , 688.13 , 705.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 651.17 , 633.33 , 623.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -18.11% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 18.11% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 669, reflecting a decrease of 4.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal the potential for further declines.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:11 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹667.90, up 4.05% from yesterday's ₹641.90

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 656.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 672.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 672.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days694.04
10 Days709.29
20 Days758.64
50 Days793.94
100 Days766.89
300 Days746.95
18 Mar 2025, 02:47 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -7.32% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has decreased by 7.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 668.85, reflecting a decline of 4.20%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 668.68 and 659.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 659.23 and selling near hourly resistance 668.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1672.2Support 1665.5
Resistance 2674.55Support 2661.15
Resistance 3678.9Support 3658.8
18 Mar 2025, 02:02 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹665.80, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹641.90

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 656.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 672.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 672.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -9.66% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies is down by 9.66% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 667.50, reflecting a decrease of 3.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 669.07 and 659.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 659.02 and selling near hourly resistance 669.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1668.68Support 1659.23
Resistance 2673.92Support 2655.02
Resistance 3678.13Support 3649.78
18 Mar 2025, 01:05 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock today recorded a low of 642.90 and reached a high of 669.70. The price fluctuations indicate a range of 26.80, reflecting potential volatility in the market. Investors may find this movement significant for their trading strategies.

18 Mar 2025, 12:48 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -5.33% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies experienced a trading volume that was 5.33% lower than the previous day as of midnight, with the stock priced at 664.50, reflecting a decrease of 3.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 666.05 & a low of 656.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1669.07Support 1659.02
Resistance 2672.58Support 2652.48
Resistance 3679.12Support 3648.97
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days694.04
10 Days709.29
20 Days758.64
50 Days793.94
100 Days766.89
300 Days746.95
18 Mar 2025, 12:10 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹663.15, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹641.90

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 656.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 672.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 672.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -9.85% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 9.85% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 657.35, reflecting a decrease of 2.41%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 661.63 and 649.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 649.73 and selling near hourly resistance 661.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1658.03Support 1653.68
Resistance 2660.37Support 2651.67
Resistance 3662.38Support 3649.33
18 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹658, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹641.90

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 656.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 672.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 672.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price has increased by 2.27% today, reaching 656.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Newgen Software Technologies, and Cyient, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5272.0101.11.969082.95160.032835.91
Affle India1428.252.40.171883.1998.020029.15
Zensar Technologies656.4514.552.27951.7531.1514899.59
Newgen Software Technologies940.04.30.461795.5626.0513312.77
Cyient1226.923.451.952189.01188.013601.71
18 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.48% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 3.48% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 655.50, reflecting an increase of 2.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:37 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 661.0 & a low of 649.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1661.63Support 1649.73
Resistance 2667.27Support 2643.47
Resistance 3673.53Support 3637.83
18 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price has risen by 1.52% today, currently trading at 651.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Newgen Software Technologies, and Cyient, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.76% and 0.79%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5281.1110.22.139082.95160.032892.59
Affle India1430.254.40.311883.1998.020057.19
Zensar Technologies651.659.751.52951.7531.1514790.64
Newgen Software Technologies946.310.61.131795.5626.0513401.99
Cyient1227.5524.12.02189.01188.013608.91
18 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹655, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹641.90

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 655 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 623.57 and 656.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 623.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 656.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zensar Technologies has increased by 0.54%, currently trading at 645.35. Over the past year, Zensar Technologies has experienced a price increase of 15.93%, reaching 645.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.52%
3 Months-12.73%
6 Months-16.97%
YTD-14.53%
1 Year15.93%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1656.27Support 1623.57
Resistance 2672.93Support 2607.53
Resistance 3688.97Support 3590.87
18 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies volume yesterday was 1292 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1963 k

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1216 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed at ₹654.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 656.90 & 624.20 yesterday to end at 641.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.