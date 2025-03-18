Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies closed today at 669, up 4.22% from yesterday's 641.90

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹647.40 and closed at ₹654.25, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹656.90 and a low of ₹624.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹14,569.35 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹951.70 and above its low of ₹512.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,499 shares.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies has a 17.72% MF holding & 15.06% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.24% in to 17.72% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.84% in to 15.06% in quarter.
Zensar Technologies has a ROE of 20.34% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.85% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 17.00% respectively.
Zensar Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 30.25% & a revenue growth of 9.04% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 51514.00 cr which is 5.09% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.87% for revenue & -1.21% in profit for the quarter 4.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹850.0, 27.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies saw its share price increase by 4.22% today, reaching ₹669, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Newgen Software Technologies experienced a decline, companies like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|5270.8
|99.9
|1.93
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32828.44
|Affle India
|1438.2
|12.35
|0.87
|1883.1
|998.0
|20168.68
|Zensar Technologies
|669.0
|27.1
|4.22
|951.7
|531.15
|15184.44
|Newgen Software Technologies
|935.2
|-0.5
|-0.05
|1795.5
|626.05
|13244.79
|Cyient
|1230.0
|26.55
|2.21
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13636.07
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock today experienced a low of ₹642.90 and reached a high of ₹670.30. This reflects a notable intraday price movement, indicating potential volatility and investor interest in the company's shares.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price closed the day at ₹669 - a 4.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 678.57 , 688.13 , 705.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 651.17 , 633.33 , 623.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 18.11% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹669, reflecting a decrease of 4.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal the potential for further declines.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹656.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹672.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹672.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|694.04
|10 Days
|709.29
|20 Days
|758.64
|50 Days
|793.94
|100 Days
|766.89
|300 Days
|746.95
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has decreased by 7.32% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹668.85, reflecting a decline of 4.20%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 668.68 and 659.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 659.23 and selling near hourly resistance 668.68 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|672.2
|Support 1
|665.5
|Resistance 2
|674.55
|Support 2
|661.15
|Resistance 3
|678.9
|Support 3
|658.8
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies is down by 9.66% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹667.50, reflecting a decrease of 3.99%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with significant volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 669.07 and 659.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 659.02 and selling near hourly resistance 669.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|668.68
|Support 1
|659.23
|Resistance 2
|673.92
|Support 2
|655.02
|Resistance 3
|678.13
|Support 3
|649.78
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock today recorded a low of ₹642.90 and reached a high of ₹669.70. The price fluctuations indicate a range of ₹26.80, reflecting potential volatility in the market. Investors may find this movement significant for their trading strategies.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies experienced a trading volume that was 5.33% lower than the previous day as of midnight, with the stock priced at ₹664.50, reflecting a decrease of 3.52%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a likelihood of further price declines.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 666.05 & a low of 656.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|669.07
|Support 1
|659.02
|Resistance 2
|672.58
|Support 2
|652.48
|Resistance 3
|679.12
|Support 3
|648.97
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|694.04
|10 Days
|709.29
|20 Days
|758.64
|50 Days
|793.94
|100 Days
|766.89
|300 Days
|746.95
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 9.85% lower compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹657.35, reflecting a decrease of 2.41%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 661.63 and 649.73 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 649.73 and selling near hourly resistance 661.63 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|658.03
|Support 1
|653.68
|Resistance 2
|660.37
|Support 2
|651.67
|Resistance 3
|662.38
|Support 3
|649.33
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price has increased by 2.27% today, reaching ₹656.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Newgen Software Technologies, and Cyient, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|5272.0
|101.1
|1.96
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32835.91
|Affle India
|1428.25
|2.4
|0.17
|1883.1
|998.0
|20029.15
|Zensar Technologies
|656.45
|14.55
|2.27
|951.7
|531.15
|14899.59
|Newgen Software Technologies
|940.0
|4.3
|0.46
|1795.5
|626.05
|13312.77
|Cyient
|1226.9
|23.45
|1.95
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13601.71
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 3.48% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹655.50, reflecting an increase of 2.12%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential decline in prices.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 661.0 & a low of 649.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|661.63
|Support 1
|649.73
|Resistance 2
|667.27
|Support 2
|643.47
|Resistance 3
|673.53
|Support 3
|637.83
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price has risen by 1.52% today, currently trading at ₹651.65, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Newgen Software Technologies, and Cyient, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.76% and 0.79%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|5281.1
|110.2
|2.13
|9082.9
|5160.0
|32892.59
|Affle India
|1430.25
|4.4
|0.31
|1883.1
|998.0
|20057.19
|Zensar Technologies
|651.65
|9.75
|1.52
|951.7
|531.15
|14790.64
|Newgen Software Technologies
|946.3
|10.6
|1.13
|1795.5
|626.05
|13401.99
|Cyient
|1227.55
|24.1
|2.0
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13608.91
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at ₹655 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹623.57 and ₹656.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹623.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 656.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zensar Technologies has increased by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹645.35. Over the past year, Zensar Technologies has experienced a price increase of 15.93%, reaching ₹645.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.52%
|3 Months
|-12.73%
|6 Months
|-16.97%
|YTD
|-14.53%
|1 Year
|15.93%
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.27
|Support 1
|623.57
|Resistance 2
|672.93
|Support 2
|607.53
|Resistance 3
|688.97
|Support 3
|590.87
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1216 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹656.90 & ₹624.20 yesterday to end at ₹641.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend