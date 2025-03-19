Explore
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹669, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹667.05

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 667.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669 per share.

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at 642.90 and closed slightly lower at 641.90. The stock reached a high of 670.30 and a low of 642.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 15,184.44 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 951.70 and a low of 531.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,204 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:40 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies has a 17.72% MF holding & 15.06% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.24% in to 17.72% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.84% in to 15.06% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32:40 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Zensar Technologies has a ROE of 20.34% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.85% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 17.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:00:33 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Zensar Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 30.25% & a revenue growth of 9.04% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 51514.00 cr which is 5.09% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.87% for revenue & -1.21% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:31:10 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 27.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 06:00:10 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies saw a 0.29% increase in its share price today, reaching 669, while its peers displayed mixed performance. Newgen Software Technologies experienced a decline, whereas Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5367.0596.251.839082.95160.033427.92
Affle India1479.0540.852.841883.1998.020741.54
Zensar Technologies669.01.950.29951.7531.1515184.44
Cyient1253.1527.82.272189.01188.013892.72
Newgen Software Technologies917.65-17.55-1.881795.5626.0512996.24
19 Mar 2025, 05:33:31 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 654.80 and a high of 680.85. This fluctuation indicates active market movement, reflecting investor sentiment and potential volatility within the stock for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:51 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹669, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price closed the day at 669 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 681.63 , 694.27 , 707.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 655.58 , 642.17 , 629.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:46:53 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -0.37% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 0.37% lower than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 669, reflecting a decrease of 0.29%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:35:22 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:17:33 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹669.80, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 669.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 651.17 and 678.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 651.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 678.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:21 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days673.80
10 Days699.72
20 Days747.51
50 Days790.91
100 Days766.49
300 Days747.12
19 Mar 2025, 02:57:08 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:45:42 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -19.03% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is down 19.03% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 675, reflecting a decrease of 1.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:06 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 673.55 & a low of 664.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1676.07Support 1667.02
Resistance 2679.33Support 2661.23
Resistance 3685.12Support 3657.97
19 Mar 2025, 02:15:09 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 27.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 02:00:04 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹665.95, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 665.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 651.17 and 678.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 651.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 678.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:49:19 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.86% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 16.86% lower than the previous day. The stock price is currently at 664.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a possible further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 01:36:14 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 665.9 & a low of 663.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 665.47 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1666.17Support 1663.57
Resistance 2667.33Support 2662.13
Resistance 3668.77Support 3660.97
19 Mar 2025, 01:04:04 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock experienced a low of 654.80 and reached a high of 669.50 today. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 14.70, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45:55 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -12.11% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has decreased by 12.11% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 663.55, reflecting a decline of 0.52%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, in conjunction with price, to identify market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36:19 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 663.55 & a low of 656.7 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1665.47Support 1658.62
Resistance 2667.93Support 2654.23
Resistance 3672.32Support 3651.77
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:38 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:21:39 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

19 Mar 2025, 12:11:44 PM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹660, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 660 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 651.17 and 678.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 651.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 678.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:46:20 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.89% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 13.89% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 660.15, reflecting a decrease of 1.03%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36:44 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 660.3 & a low of 655.5 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 656.83 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 653.87 & 651.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1659.53Support 1654.73
Resistance 2662.32Support 2652.72
Resistance 3664.33Support 3649.93
19 Mar 2025, 11:25:22 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹657, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 657 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 651.17 and 678.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 651.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 678.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:14:28 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zensar Technologies' share price declined by 1.38%, reaching 657.85, as its peers showed mixed performance. While Newgen Software Technologies experienced a drop, others like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 11:04:39 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 28.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

19 Mar 2025, 10:48:13 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.23% lower than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Zensar Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 16.23% lower than yesterday, with the stock price currently at 658.40, reflecting a decrease of 1.30%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:34:05 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 662.2 & a low of 656.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1662.48Support 1656.83
Resistance 2665.17Support 2653.87
Resistance 3668.13Support 3651.18
19 Mar 2025, 10:14:16 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:53:31 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Today, Zensar Technologies' share price declined by 1.06%, reaching 659.95, while its peers are showing mixed results. Newgen Software Technologies is experiencing a drop, whereas Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved slightly, with changes of -0.04% and +0.15%, respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 09:33:48 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹660.95, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 660.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 651.17 and 678.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 651.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 678.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:21:42 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' share price has decreased by 1.06%, currently trading at 660.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 14.34%, also reaching 660.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.14%
3 Months-10.59%
6 Months-13.25%
YTD-11.23%
1 Year14.34%
19 Mar 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1678.57Support 1651.17
Resistance 2688.13Support 2633.33
Resistance 3705.97Support 3623.77
19 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 27.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy3333
    Hold3333
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies volume yesterday was 1058 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1961 k

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1018 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:37 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed at ₹641.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 670.30 & 642.90 yesterday to end at 669. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

