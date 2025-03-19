Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹669, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹667.05

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹642.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹641.90. The stock reached a high of ₹670.30 and a low of ₹642.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,184.44 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹951.70 and a low of ₹531.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39,204 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies has a 17.72% MF holding & 15.06% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.24% in to 17.72% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.84% in to 15.06% in quarter.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Zensar Technologies has a ROE of 20.34% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.85% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 17.00% respectively.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Zensar Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 30.25% & a revenue growth of 9.04% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 51514.00 cr which is 5.09% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.87% for revenue & -1.21% in profit for the quarter 4.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies saw a 0.29% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹669, while its peers displayed mixed performance. Newgen Software Technologies experienced a decline, whereas Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient recorded gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|5367.05
|96.25
|1.83
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33427.92
|Affle India
|1479.05
|40.85
|2.84
|1883.1
|998.0
|20741.54
|Zensar Technologies
|669.0
|1.95
|0.29
|951.7
|531.15
|15184.44
|Cyient
|1253.15
|27.8
|2.27
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13892.72
|Newgen Software Technologies
|917.65
|-17.55
|-1.88
|1795.5
|626.05
|12996.24
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹654.80 and a high of ₹680.85. This fluctuation indicates active market movement, reflecting investor sentiment and potential volatility within the stock for the day.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹669, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹667.05
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price closed the day at ₹669 - a 0.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 681.63 , 694.27 , 707.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 655.58 , 642.17 , 629.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹669.80, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹667.05
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at ₹669.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹651.17 and ₹678.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹651.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 678.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Zensar Technologies' share price declined by 1.38%, reaching ₹657.85, as its peers showed mixed performance. While Newgen Software Technologies experienced a drop, others like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, and Cyient saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|5300.05
|29.25
|0.55
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33010.62
|Affle India
|1464.05
|25.85
|1.8
|1883.1
|998.0
|20531.19
|Zensar Technologies
|657.85
|-9.2
|-1.38
|951.7
|531.15
|14931.37
|Cyient
|1239.0
|13.65
|1.11
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13735.85
|Newgen Software Technologies
|924.3
|-10.9
|-1.17
|1795.5
|626.05
|13090.42
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' share price has decreased by 1.06%, currently trading at ₹660.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 14.34%, also reaching ₹660.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.14%
|3 Months
|-10.59%
|6 Months
|-13.25%
|YTD
|-11.23%
|1 Year
|14.34%
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|678.57
|Support 1
|651.17
|Resistance 2
|688.13
|Support 2
|633.33
|Resistance 3
|705.97
|Support 3
|623.77
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies volume yesterday was 1058 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1961 k
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1018 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed at ₹641.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹670.30 & ₹642.90 yesterday to end at ₹669. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend