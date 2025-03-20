Hello User
Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies closed today at 673.65, up 0.38% from yesterday's 671.10

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 07:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 671.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at 669.50 and closed at 667.05, experiencing a high of 680.85 and a low of 654.80. The company's market capitalization stands at 15,184.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 951.70 and a low of 531.15. The BSE volume for the day was 24,941 shares, reflecting the stock's activity in the market.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Zensar Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 30.25% & a revenue growth of 9.04% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 51514.00 cr which is 5.09% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.87% for revenue & -1.21% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:32 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 26.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy3333
    Hold3333
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price increased by 0.38% today, reaching 673.65, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient, and Newgen Software Technologies are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5376.39.250.179082.95160.033485.53
Affle India1507.2526.851.811883.1998.021137.01
Zensar Technologies673.652.550.38951.7531.1515289.98
Cyient1281.928.752.292189.01188.014211.45
Newgen Software Technologies960.642.954.681795.5626.0513604.52
20 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock demonstrated fluctuations today, reaching a low of 670 and a high of 700.15. This range reflects the stock's volatility and investor sentiment throughout the trading session, highlighting potential opportunities for traders monitoring its performance.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed today at ₹673.65, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹671.10

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price closed the day at 673.65 - a 0.38% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 692.53 , 711.42 , 722.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 662.38 , 651.12 , 632.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 49.57% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 49.57% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 673.65, reflecting an increase of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹675, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹671.10

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 675 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 655.58 and 681.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 655.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 681.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days662.02
10 Days696.15
20 Days739.43
50 Days788.36
100 Days766.60
300 Days747.35
20 Mar 2025, 02:48 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 77.82% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has increased by 77.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 676.95, reflecting a rise of 0.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 678.45 and 671.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 671.25 and selling near hourly resistance 678.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1685.98Support 1677.98
Resistance 2688.92Support 2672.92
Resistance 3693.98Support 3669.98
20 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 24.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy3333
    Hold3333
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:05 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹682.60, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹671.10

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 681.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 694.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 694.27 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 76.78% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has increased by 76.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 678, reflecting a rise of 1.03%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 677.65 & a low of 670.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 677.15 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1678.45Support 1671.25
Resistance 2681.65Support 2667.25
Resistance 3685.65Support 3664.05
20 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock today experienced a low of 670 and reached a high of 700.15. This fluctuation reflects investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading day. The stock's performance indicates a range of 30.15 between its highest and lowest points.

20 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 94.26% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 94.26% greater than the previous day, with its stock price at 675, reflecting an increase of 0.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 678.35 & a low of 671.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 672.65 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 669.35 & 663.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1677.15Support 1670.15
Resistance 2681.25Support 2667.25
Resistance 3684.15Support 3663.15
20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days673.80
10 Days699.72
20 Days747.51
50 Days790.91
100 Days766.49
300 Days747.12
20 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹673.40, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹671.10

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 673.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 655.58 and 681.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 655.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 681.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 126.26% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 126.26% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 673.55, reflecting a 0.37% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 699.0 and 669.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 669.5 and selling near hourly resistance 699.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1682.15Support 1672.65
Resistance 2688.35Support 2669.35
Resistance 3691.65Support 3663.15
20 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹676.55, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹671.10

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at 676.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 655.58 and 681.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 655.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 681.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:13 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' share price has increased by 1.10% today, reaching 678.50, in line with its peers. Companies like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient, and Newgen Software Technologies are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.59% and 0.60%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5415.248.150.99082.95160.033727.82
Affle India1496.0515.651.061883.1998.020979.94
Zensar Technologies678.57.41.1951.7531.1515400.06
Cyient1269.816.651.332189.01188.014077.31
Newgen Software Technologies932.414.751.611795.5626.0513205.13
20 Mar 2025, 11:05 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 25.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy3333
    Hold3333
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 119.27% higher than yesterday

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has increased by 119.27% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 676.10, reflecting a rise of 0.75%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 699.5 & a low of 670.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1699.0Support 1669.5
Resistance 2714.0Support 2655.0
Resistance 3728.5Support 3640.0
20 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price has increased by 1.77% today, reaching 683, in line with its competitors. Notable peers like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient, and Newgen Software Technologies are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.49%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi5446.078.951.479082.95160.033919.65
Affle India1497.8517.451.181883.1998.021005.19
Zensar Technologies683.011.91.77951.7531.1515502.2
Cyient1271.9518.81.52189.01188.014101.14
Newgen Software Technologies936.518.852.051795.5626.0513263.2
20 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies trading at ₹695.40, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹671.10

Zensar Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 681.63 & second resistance of 694.27 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 707.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 707.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' share price has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at 669.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 16.03%, reaching 669.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-9.72%
6 Months-9.88%
YTD-10.73%
1 Year16.03%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1681.63Support 1655.58
Resistance 2694.27Support 2642.17
Resistance 3707.68Support 3629.53
20 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 27.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy3333
    Hold3333
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies volume yesterday was 1053 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1934 k

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1029 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed at ₹667.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 680.85 & 654.80 yesterday to end at 669. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

