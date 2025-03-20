Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : Zensar Technologies closed today at 673.65, up 0.38% from yesterday's 671.10

Zensar Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹669.50 and closed at ₹667.05, experiencing a high of ₹680.85 and a low of ₹654.80. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹15,184.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹951.70 and a low of ₹531.15. The BSE volume for the day was 24,941 shares, reflecting the stock's activity in the market.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zensar Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 30.25% & a revenue growth of 9.04% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 51514.00 cr which is 5.09% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 11.87% for revenue & -1.21% in profit for the quarter 4.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹850.0, 26.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock price increased by 0.38% today, reaching ₹673.65, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Tata Elxsi, Affle India, Cyient, and Newgen Software Technologies are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|5376.3
|9.25
|0.17
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33485.53
|Affle India
|1507.25
|26.85
|1.81
|1883.1
|998.0
|21137.01
|Zensar Technologies
|673.65
|2.55
|0.38
|951.7
|531.15
|15289.98
|Cyient
|1281.9
|28.75
|2.29
|2189.0
|1188.0
|14211.45
|Newgen Software Technologies
|960.6
|42.95
|4.68
|1795.5
|626.05
|13604.52
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock demonstrated fluctuations today, reaching a low of ₹670 and a high of ₹700.15. This range reflects the stock's volatility and investor sentiment throughout the trading session, highlighting potential opportunities for traders monitoring its performance.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price closed the day at ₹673.65 - a 0.38% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 692.53 , 711.42 , 722.68. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 662.38 , 651.12 , 632.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 49.57% higher compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹673.65, reflecting an increase of 0.38%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at ₹675 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹655.58 and ₹681.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹655.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 681.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|662.02
|10 Days
|696.15
|20 Days
|739.43
|50 Days
|788.36
|100 Days
|766.60
|300 Days
|747.35
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has increased by 77.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹676.95, reflecting a rise of 0.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 678.45 and 671.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 671.25 and selling near hourly resistance 678.45 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|685.98
|Support 1
|677.98
|Resistance 2
|688.92
|Support 2
|672.92
|Resistance 3
|693.98
|Support 3
|669.98
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹681.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹694.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹694.27 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has increased by 76.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹678, reflecting a rise of 1.03%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 677.65 & a low of 670.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 677.15 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|678.45
|Support 1
|671.25
|Resistance 2
|681.65
|Support 2
|667.25
|Resistance 3
|685.65
|Support 3
|664.05
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' stock today experienced a low of ₹670 and reached a high of ₹700.15. This fluctuation reflects investor activity and market sentiment throughout the trading day. The stock's performance indicates a range of ₹30.15 between its highest and lowest points.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 94.26% greater than the previous day, with its stock price at ₹675, reflecting an increase of 0.58%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 678.35 & a low of 671.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 672.65 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 669.35 & 663.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|677.15
|Support 1
|670.15
|Resistance 2
|681.25
|Support 2
|667.25
|Resistance 3
|684.15
|Support 3
|663.15
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zensar Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|673.80
|10 Days
|699.72
|20 Days
|747.51
|50 Days
|790.91
|100 Days
|766.49
|300 Days
|747.12
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at ₹673.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹655.58 and ₹681.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹655.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 681.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Zensar Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 126.26% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹673.55, reflecting a 0.37% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with elevated volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 699.0 and 669.5 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 669.5 and selling near hourly resistance 699.0 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|682.15
|Support 1
|672.65
|Resistance 2
|688.35
|Support 2
|669.35
|Resistance 3
|691.65
|Support 3
|663.15
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies share price is at ₹676.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹655.58 and ₹681.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹655.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 681.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Zensar Technologies has increased by 119.27% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹676.10, reflecting a rise of 0.75%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 699.5 & a low of 670.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|699.0
|Support 1
|669.5
|Resistance 2
|714.0
|Support 2
|655.0
|Resistance 3
|728.5
|Support 3
|640.0
Zensar Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Zensar Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹681.63 & second resistance of ₹694.27 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹707.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹707.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies' share price has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹669.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 16.03%, reaching ₹669.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-9.72%
|6 Months
|-9.88%
|YTD
|-10.73%
|1 Year
|16.03%
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|681.63
|Support 1
|655.58
|Resistance 2
|694.27
|Support 2
|642.17
|Resistance 3
|707.68
|Support 3
|629.53
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1029 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹680.85 & ₹654.80 yesterday to end at ₹669. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend