Zensar Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Zensar Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at ₹674.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹671.10. The stock reached a high of ₹700.15 and a low of ₹670 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹15,289.98 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹951.70 and a low of ₹531.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,131 shares for Zensar Technologies.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 685.2 & a low of 677.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|686.7
|Support 1
|678.8
|Resistance 2
|689.9
|Support 2
|674.1
|Resistance 3
|694.6
|Support 3
|670.9
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|692.53
|Support 1
|662.38
|Resistance 2
|711.42
|Support 2
|651.12
|Resistance 3
|722.68
|Support 3
|632.23
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹850.0, 26.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1029 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹700.15 & ₹670 yesterday to end at ₹673.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend