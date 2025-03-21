Hello User
Zensar Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zensar Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Zensar Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 671.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zensar Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zensar Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Zensar Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zensar Technologies opened at 674.30 and closed slightly lower at 671.10. The stock reached a high of 700.15 and a low of 670 during the day. With a market capitalization of 15,289.98 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 951.70 and a low of 531.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,131 shares for Zensar Technologies.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies touched a high of 685.2 & a low of 677.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1686.7Support 1678.8
Resistance 2689.9Support 2674.1
Resistance 3694.6Support 3670.9
21 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zensar Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1692.53Support 1662.38
Resistance 2711.42Support 2651.12
Resistance 3722.68Support 3632.23
21 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 850.0, 26.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4455
    Buy3333
    Hold3333
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1110.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies volume yesterday was 1053 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1934 k

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1029 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Zensar Technologies closed at ₹671.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zensar Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 700.15 & 670 yesterday to end at 673.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

