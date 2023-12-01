Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 116.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 118.8 and the close price was 116.7. The stock had a high of 118.8 and a low of 116.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is 101,202.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.1 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,804,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹118.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹116.7

The current data of Zomato stock shows that its price is 118.3. There has been a percent change of 1.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.6, further supporting the notion of a positive movement in the stock's price. Overall, this data suggests that Zomato's stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

01 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹116.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,804,671 shares, and the closing price was 116.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.