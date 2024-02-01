Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 137.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 139.35 and closed at 137.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 142, while the lowest price was 138.05. The market capitalization of Zomato is 119,503.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.55, and the 52-week low is 46.4. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,476 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹137.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,062,476 shares. The closing price for the day was 137.2 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!