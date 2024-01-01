Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar on positive trading day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock experienced a slight decrease in its open and close prices on the last day of trading. The open price was ₹124, while the close price was ₹123.2. The stock had a high of ₹125.45 and a low of ₹123.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is approximately ₹105,821.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹131.75 and ₹44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 2,863,821.
Zomato stock's low price for the day was ₹123.75, while the high price reached ₹125.
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹124.55, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% from the previous trading session and the price has increased by 0.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|11.05%
|6 Months
|64.82%
|YTD
|108.6%
|1 Year
|103.29%
The current stock price of Zomato is ₹123.7. There has been a 0.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
On the last day, Zomato recorded a BSE volume of 2,863,821 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹123.2.
