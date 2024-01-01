Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar on positive trading day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock experienced a slight decrease in its open and close prices on the last day of trading. The open price was ₹124, while the close price was ₹123.2. The stock had a high of ₹125.45 and a low of ₹123.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is approximately ₹105,821.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹131.75 and ₹44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 2,863,821.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.