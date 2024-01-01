Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 123.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.55 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock experienced a slight decrease in its open and close prices on the last day of trading. The open price was 124, while the close price was 123.2. The stock had a high of 125.45 and a low of 123.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is approximately 105,821.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 131.75 and 44.35, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 2,863,821.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for the day was 123.75, while the high price reached 125.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹124.55, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹123.7

The current stock price of Zomato is 124.55, with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% from the previous trading session and the price has increased by 0.85.

01 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.87%
3 Months11.05%
6 Months64.82%
YTD108.6%
1 Year103.29%
01 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹123.7, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹123.2

The current stock price of Zomato is 123.7. There has been a 0.41% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹123.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato recorded a BSE volume of 2,863,821 shares. The closing price for the day was 123.2.

