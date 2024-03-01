Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹157.1 and closed at ₹159.15. The high for the day was ₹168.8, while the low was ₹155.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹143,578.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹168.4, and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume traded was 2,885,673 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.07%
|3 Months
|28.95%
|6 Months
|69.52%
|YTD
|33.75%
|1 Year
|201.09%
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹167.6, which represents a 1.27% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.1.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,885,673 shares with a closing price of ₹159.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!