Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 165.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.6 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 157.1 and closed at 159.15. The high for the day was 168.8, while the low was 155.45. The market capitalization stood at 143,578.17 crore. The 52-week high was 168.4, and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume traded was 2,885,673 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.07%
3 Months28.95%
6 Months69.52%
YTD33.75%
1 Year201.09%
01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹167.6, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹165.5

The current price of Zomato stock is 167.6, which represents a 1.27% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.1.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹159.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,885,673 shares with a closing price of 159.15.

