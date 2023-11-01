Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -2.37 %. The stock closed at 107.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 107.95 and closed at 107.7. The highest price reached during the day was 108.1, while the lowest price was 104.3. The company has a market capitalization of 88,833.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 115 and the lowest price was 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,556,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹105.15, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹107.7

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 105.15. There has been a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹107.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,556,086 shares. The closing price for that day was 107.7.

