Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in today's trading

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹107.95 and closed at ₹107.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹108.1, while the lowest price was ₹104.3. The company has a market capitalization of ₹88,833.2 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹115 and the lowest price was ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,556,086 shares.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹105.15. There has been a percent change of -2.37, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.
