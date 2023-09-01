Zomato Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:31 AM ISTLivemint
Zomato stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 99.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.64 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹99.99 and closed at ₹99.88. The highest price reached during the day was ₹100.82, while the lowest price was ₹96.71. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹82,259.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 7,432,281 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:31:12 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.88 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,432,281 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹99.88.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!