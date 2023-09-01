Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 99.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.64 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 99.99 and closed at 99.88. The highest price reached during the day was 100.82, while the lowest price was 96.71. The market capitalization of Zomato is 82,259.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 7,432,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹97.64, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹99.88

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 97.64, with a percent change of -2.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.24% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is also -2.24, indicating a decrease in value.

01 Sep 2023, 08:31 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹99.88 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,432,281 shares. The closing price of the shares was 99.88.

