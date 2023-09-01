Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹99.99 and closed at ₹99.88. The highest price reached during the day was ₹100.82, while the lowest price was ₹96.71. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹82,259.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 7,432,281 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹97.64, with a percent change of -2.24. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.24% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is also -2.24, indicating a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Zomato shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 7,432,281 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹99.88.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!