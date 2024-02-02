Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹141.6 and closed at ₹140.55. The stock had a high of ₹144.95 and a low of ₹141.6. The market capitalization of Zomato stood at ₹122,501.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹143.5, while the 52-week low was ₹46.4. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 1,581,806.
Zomato share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|12
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹140.55 on last trading day
