Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 140.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 141.6 and closed at 140.55. The stock had a high of 144.95 and a low of 141.6. The market capitalization of Zomato stood at 122,501.67 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 143.5, while the 52-week low was 46.4. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 1,581,806.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 12:03 PM IST Zomato share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy14141412
Buy8889
Hold0000
Sell2222
Strong Sell1112
02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹140.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato had a BSE volume of 1,581,808 shares with a closing price of 140.55.

