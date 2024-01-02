Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as investors show confidence in company

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 123.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was 124.6 and the close price was 123.7. The high for the day was 125.6, while the low was 123.1. The market capitalization of Zomato is 106,506.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.75, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,426,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹124.5, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹123.7

The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is 124.5. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.8, indicating that the stock price has increased by 0.8 units.

02 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹123.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a trading volume of 2,426,061 shares. The closing price of Zomato's shares on this day was 123.7.

