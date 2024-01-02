Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as investors show confidence in company

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹124.6 and the close price was ₹123.7. The high for the day was ₹125.6, while the low was ₹123.1. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹106,506.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,426,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
