Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges with positive market response

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 103.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 105 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's open price was 105.45 and the close price was 105.15. The stock reached a high of 107.05 and a low of 103.25. The market capitalization of Zomato is 87,608.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115 and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 3,091,400.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹105, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹103.7

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 105. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹105.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,091,400 shares. The closing price for the stock was 105.15.

