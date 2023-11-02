Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock surges with positive market response

On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹105.45 and the close price was ₹105.15. The stock reached a high of ₹107.05 and a low of ₹103.25. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹87,608.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹115 and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 3,091,400.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹105. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,091,400 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹105.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!