Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato soars as positive trading continues

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹126.55 and closed at ₹124.5 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹129.5, while the lowest price was ₹125.5. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹110,184.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,537 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹128.8. There has been a 3.45% percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
