Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato soars as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 3.45 %. The stock closed at 124.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 126.55 and closed at 124.5 on the last day. The highest price for the day was 129.5, while the lowest price was 125.5. The market capitalization of Zomato is 110,184.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.75, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,537 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹128.8, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹124.5

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 128.8. There has been a 3.45% percent change, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 4.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

03 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹124.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a BSE volume of 5,381,537 shares. The closing price for the stock was 124.5.

