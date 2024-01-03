Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato soars as positive trading continues

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹126.55 and closed at ₹124.5 on the last day. The highest price for the day was ₹129.5, while the lowest price was ₹125.5. The market capitalization of Zomato is ₹110,184.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,381,537 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.