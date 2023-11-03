Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 3.66 %. The stock closed at 103.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 107.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 105, reached a high of 108, and dropped to a low of 105. The closing price for the day was 103.7. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 90,818.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115, while the 52-week low is 44.35. On the BSE, a total of 2,191,687 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹103.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Zomato had a volume of 2,191,687 shares. The closing price for the day was 103.7.

