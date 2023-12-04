Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as trading takes an optimistic turn

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹118.3 and closed at ₹118.75. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹118.3, while the lowest price was ₹115.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹99,448.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹126.1, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 3,198,242. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 409.4 1.7 0.42 443.6 351.85 224270.22 Zomato 117.15 0.9 0.77 126.1 44.35 97983.97 Info Edge India 4590.05 18.05 0.39 4984.1 3310.0 59217.3 Eclerx Services 2632.65 0.65 0.02 2755.0 1260.3 12645.67 Firstsource Solutions 178.7 2.15 1.22 181.45 95.8 12176.65

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹117.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹116.25 The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹117.15, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading day and has increased by 0.9 points in absolute value. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range Zomato stock's low price for today was ₹116.6, while the high price reached ₹119.

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.97% 3 Months 15.94% 6 Months 63.46% YTD 96.12% 1 Year 74.49%

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹118.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Zomato had a trading volume of 3,198,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of each share was ₹118.75.