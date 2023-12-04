Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as trading takes an optimistic turn

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 116.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at 118.3 and closed at 118.75. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 118.3, while the lowest price was 115.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 99,448.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.1, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 3,198,242.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:38 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro409.41.70.42443.6351.85224270.22
Zomato117.150.90.77126.144.3597983.97
Info Edge India4590.0518.050.394984.13310.059217.3
Eclerx Services2632.650.650.022755.01260.312645.67
Firstsource Solutions178.72.151.22181.4595.812176.65
04 Dec 2023, 10:31 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹117.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹116.25

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 117.15, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading day and has increased by 0.9 points in absolute value. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.

04 Dec 2023, 10:15 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price for today was 116.6, while the high price reached 119.

04 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹117.4, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹116.25

As of the current data, the Zomato stock price is 117.4. It has seen a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.15, suggesting a positive movement.

04 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.97%
3 Months15.94%
6 Months63.46%
YTD96.12%
1 Year74.49%
04 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹118.5, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹116.25

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 118.5, which has experienced a percent change of 1.94. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.94%. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by 2.25. Overall, these figures demonstrate a positive trend in the Zomato stock, with an increase in both percentage and net change.

04 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹118.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a trading volume of 3,198,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of each share was 118.75.

