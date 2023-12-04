Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato shares soar as trading takes an optimistic turn

On the last day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹118.3 and closed at ₹118.75. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹118.3, while the lowest price was ₹115.2. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹99,448.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹126.1, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares on the last day was 3,198,242.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|409.4
|1.7
|0.42
|443.6
|351.85
|224270.22
|Zomato
|117.15
|0.9
|0.77
|126.1
|44.35
|97983.97
|Info Edge India
|4590.05
|18.05
|0.39
|4984.1
|3310.0
|59217.3
|Eclerx Services
|2632.65
|0.65
|0.02
|2755.0
|1260.3
|12645.67
|Firstsource Solutions
|178.7
|2.15
|1.22
|181.45
|95.8
|12176.65
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹117.15, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.77% compared to the previous trading day and has increased by 0.9 points in absolute value. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's price.
Zomato stock's low price for today was ₹116.6, while the high price reached ₹119.
As of the current data, the Zomato stock price is ₹117.4. It has seen a percent change of 0.99, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.15, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.97%
|3 Months
|15.94%
|6 Months
|63.46%
|YTD
|96.12%
|1 Year
|74.49%
The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is ₹118.5, which has experienced a percent change of 1.94. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.94%. The net change in the stock price is 2.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by ₹2.25. Overall, these figures demonstrate a positive trend in the Zomato stock, with an increase in both percentage and net change.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a trading volume of 3,198,242 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of each share was ₹118.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!