Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 127.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 128.75 and closed at 128.8, with a high of 130.3 and a low of 127.15. The company's market capitalization stands at 109,115.27 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is 131.75, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock saw a trading volume of 3,187,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹128, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹127.55

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 128, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in the stock price is an increase of 0.45.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.39%
3 Months15.72%
6 Months72.25%
YTD3.11%
1 Year116.37%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹127.55, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹128.8

The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is 127.55 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and has decreased by 1.25.

04 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹128.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,187,967 shares. The closing price for the day was 128.8.

