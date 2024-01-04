Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹128.75 and closed at ₹128.8, with a high of ₹130.3 and a low of ₹127.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹109,115.27 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is ₹131.75, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock saw a trading volume of 3,187,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.