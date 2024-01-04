Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹128.75 and closed at ₹128.8, with a high of ₹130.3 and a low of ₹127.15. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹109,115.27 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato's stock is ₹131.75, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock saw a trading volume of 3,187,967 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹128, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in the stock price is an increase of 0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.39%
|3 Months
|15.72%
|6 Months
|72.25%
|YTD
|3.11%
|1 Year
|116.37%
The current data shows that the Zomato stock price is ₹127.55 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -1.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and has decreased by ₹1.25.
On the last day, Zomato had a BSE volume of 3,187,967 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹128.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!