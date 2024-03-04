Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 166.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 166.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of 168.65. The stock reached a high of 168.65 and a low of 158.2 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 145443.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.45 and the 52-week low is 49. The BSE volume for the day was 264,840 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07:18 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹166.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 264,840 shares with a closing price of 166.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie