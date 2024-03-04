Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 166.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock closed at 166.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of 168.65. The stock reached a high of 168.65 and a low of 158.2 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 145443.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 173.45 and the 52-week low is 49. The BSE volume for the day was 264,840 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

