Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stocks plummet as investors sell off

Zomato's stock opened at ₹101.25 and closed at ₹101.52 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹105.9, while the lowest was ₹100. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at ₹88,712.64 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹105, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 6,121,651 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹104.75, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has decreased by ₹0.55. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.
