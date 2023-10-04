Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stocks plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 105.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 101.25 and closed at 101.52 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 105.9, while the lowest was 100. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently at 88,712.64 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 105, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 6,121,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹104.75, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹105.3

The current price of Zomato stock is 104.75, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has decreased by 0.55. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates.

04 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹101.52 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zomato had a volume of 6,121,651 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 101.52.

