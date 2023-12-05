Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Zomato Live Updates
05 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹117.05, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹117.3
05 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|14.11%
|6 Months
|64.77%
|YTD
|97.98%
|1 Year
|71.26%
05 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹117.3, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹116.25
05 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹116.25 on last trading day