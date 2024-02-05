Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was ₹141.6, the close price was ₹140.55, the high was ₹145, and the low was ₹141.6. The market capitalization was ₹123,229.82 crore, and the 52-week high and low were ₹145 and ₹46.4, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 3,186,318.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Zomato is ₹143.7. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.62%
|3 Months
|10.21%
|6 Months
|50.73%
|YTD
|16.25%
|1 Year
|202.74%
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹143.85, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.35% and the actual increase in price is ₹3.3.
On the last day of trading, Zomato had a trading volume of 3,186,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹140.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!