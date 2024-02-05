Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 143.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day, Zomato's open price was 141.6, the close price was 140.55, the high was 145, and the low was 141.6. The market capitalization was 123,229.82 crore, and the 52-week high and low were 145 and 46.4, respectively. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 3,186,318.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹143.7, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹143.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Zomato is 143.7. It has experienced a slight decrease with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.15.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.62%
3 Months10.21%
6 Months50.73%
YTD16.25%
1 Year202.74%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹143.85, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹140.55

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 143.85, with a percent change of 2.35 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.35% and the actual increase in price is 3.3.

05 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹140.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a trading volume of 3,186,318 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 140.55.

