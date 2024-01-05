Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹128.5 and closed at ₹127.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹130.8 and a low of ₹126.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹111,168.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹131.75, while the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,442 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.