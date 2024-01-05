Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 127.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 128.5 and closed at 127.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 130.8 and a low of 126.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 111,168.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 131.75, while the 52-week low is 44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968,442 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹129.95, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹127.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Zomato is 129.95. It has experienced a percent change of 1.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

05 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹127.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,968,442 shares. The closing price of the stock was 127.55.

