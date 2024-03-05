Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock soars on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock soars on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 167.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 168.3 and closed at 167.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 175.5, while the low was 168. The market capitalization stood at 147,265.22 crore. The 52-week high was 173.45, and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,588,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:05:06 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹169.75, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹167.65

The current price of Zomato stock is 169.75, with a percent change of 1.25% and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06:11 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹167.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,588,083 shares with a closing price of 167.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie