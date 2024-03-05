Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock soars on positive trading day

Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 167.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹168.3 and closed at ₹167.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹175.5, while the low was ₹168. The market capitalization stood at ₹147,265.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹173.45, and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,588,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:05:06 AM IST
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹169.75, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹167.65
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹169.75, with a percent change of 1.25% and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:06:11 AM IST
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹167.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,588,083 shares with a closing price of ₹167.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!