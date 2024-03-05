Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 167.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 168.3 and closed at 167.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 175.5, while the low was 168. The market capitalization stood at 147,265.22 crore. The 52-week high was 173.45, and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 3,588,083 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹169.75, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹167.65

The current price of Zomato stock is 169.75, with a percent change of 1.25% and a net change of 2.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹167.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 3,588,083 shares with a closing price of 167.65.

