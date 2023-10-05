Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

Zomato's stock opened at ₹104.75 and closed at ₹105.3 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹104.75, while the lowest was ₹100.45. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently ₹84,879.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹105.9, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,823,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.