Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -4.32 %. The stock closed at 105.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.75 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato

Zomato's stock opened at 104.75 and closed at 105.3 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 104.75, while the lowest was 100.45. The market capitalization of Zomato is currently 84,879.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 105.9, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for the day was 2,823,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹105.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato had a trading volume of 2,823,450 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for one share of Zomato was 105.3.

