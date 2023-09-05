Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Zomato's stock price opened at ₹97.24 and closed at ₹97.23 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded was ₹98.57, while the lowest was ₹97.24. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹82,512.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102.85, and the 52-week low is ₹44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 2,064,956.

