Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato's Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 97.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 97.94 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato's stock price opened at 97.24 and closed at 97.23 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded was 98.57, while the lowest was 97.24. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 82,512.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102.85, and the 52-week low is 44.35. The BSE volume for Zomato shares was 2,064,956.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹97.94, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹97.23

The current data of Zomato stock shows that the stock price is 97.94. There has been a 0.73% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.71.

05 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹97.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zomato's BSE volume was 2,064,956 shares, and the closing price of the stock was 97.23.

